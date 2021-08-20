A Nigerian pastor has joined the league of personalities around the world that have a private jet as he recently acquired a challenger jet

Bishop Humphrey Erumaka of WordBase Assembly, Okota, Lagos shared the news on his Facebook wall along with photos with the pastor who acquired the jet

According to Bishop Humphrey, Apostle Chika Nnamdi Onuzo who is a Senior Pastor of Resurrection House for All Nations, Atlanta, got the jet for 'kingdom work'

A Nigerian pastor Apostle Chika Nnamdi Onuzo of Resurrection House for All Nations, Atlanta is the latest owner of a private jet in town as he has acquired a challenger jet.

The jet acquisition was announced by a friend of the pastor Bishop Humphrey Erumaka of WordBase Assembly, Lagos on his Facebook wall on Thursday. August 19.

Apostle Chika joins the exclusive list of pastors who own private jet Photo Credit: Humphrey Erumaka

Source: Facebook

Bishop Humphrey said he had to fly into Atlanta to fellowship and pray with the pastor over the new feat.

According to Bishop, the jet is for 'kingdom work.'

He wrote:

"Just flying into Atlanta to fellowship and pray on demand with my friend Apostle chika Onuzo over his newly acquired challenger jet for the kingdom work. It was a great time indeed."

The Bishop went on to share photos of the Apostle waving from the entrance of the jet as well as several other photos they had together inside and outside the aircraft.

People celebrate the acquisition

Don Nwachineke remarked:

"Power on Sir. The skyways are opening up. Rule even in the heavens. Gen 1:28 we celebrate our own."

Isaac Okorie reacted:

"Congratulations to your friend and thank God for the blessing."

Ndid Echegwisi wrote:

"Positive MOG. I sighted you. Congratulations. More Grace and anointing of God upon you both Amen."

Dr Timothy Ogbu said:

"My Father, my father, the Chariot of the Gospel. I celebrate you!"

Lord's Chosen members make move to buy private jet for Muoka

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lord's Chosen members are making moves to buy a private jet for Pastor Muoka.

Daily Sun newspaper reported that this was revealed by one of the testifiers on Sunday, August 1 at end of Church’s 2-day crusade titled: ‘God has sworn to bless you,’ held in Lagos.

Members of the church in South Korea, the USA, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other parts of the world said it is high time Muoka enjoyed a private jet due to the nature of his evangelism.

The Chosen members revealed that Muoka has been discouraging them from getting a private jet for him, but said that now is the right time to do that.

Source: Legit.ng