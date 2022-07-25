Social media users have gushed over a sweet video of little twin boys watching Nigerian singers, PSquare

The video showed the boys watching the singers in admiration as the performed their latest song on TV

Reacting to the video, some Nigerians have openly expressed their desire to have twins who would be as adorable as the little boys

A heartwarming video shows two cute kids watching singers Peter and Paul Okoye (PSquare) via their television at home.

Dressed in same attire, the boys were spotted standing very close to the television as a music video of their fellow twins, PSquare played.

While one of the twins was so engrossed in the performance, the other twin danced and even fell to the floor in excitement.

Cute twins watch PSquare perform Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

The video shared on Instagram by @bcrworldwide has stirred comments from Nigerians who gushed over the sweet boys.

Cute twins receive accolades

@magretmungoriwo said:

" See that one I think he was feeling the music inside the bones he was even throwing him self on the floor ."

@majs066 stated:

"Umuoma!turn off the tv nah, they will tell you that they are tenants that doesn't pay rent ."

@nago0147 reacted:

"The other one already celebrating how did the two even understand what the song is saying."

@famoussalvi added:

"Turn it off let’s see their reaction please ."

@daph_neyy noted:

"If you dare turn it off…world war three will start."

@toxic_ff98 wrote:

"Who knows they can grow up to be good musicians."

Source: Legit.ng