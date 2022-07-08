A viral video of adorable twin sisters dancing and whining waists together has melted hearts on social media

The beautiful girls who rocked matching outfits danced in uniformity and generated massive comments online

Social media users have gushed over the duo with some people expressing their desire to give birth to twins

A video making rounds online has captured beautiful twin sisters showing off their dance moves in their room.

The video showed the pretty girls dressed in the same outfit from head to toe and dancing energetically to a viral TikTok sound.

In the video, the girls rocked a black bodycon gown as they shook their waists to the TikTok sound track. They shared the video via her official account @dd_twinz.

Pretty twin sisters dance and whine their waists photo Credit: DdTwinzz

Source: UGC

TikTok users gush over their beauty

Social media users have gushed over the duo as they long to birth twins as beautiful as they are.

@592damnitdani said:

"y'all both beautiful and pretty but slimz in the glasses looks cute ."

@misscute150 stated:

"The one on the left is the 1st twin... the one on the right is the second.. am I right?"

@djyvesound_ht reacted:

"Where Are Your Glasses Babe?? make a clip for me."

@theeyezaak commented:

"where's part two, it's not ending I wanted to see that last move."

@osmosis071:

"Wait are you guys looking together.. I mean you are looking again ."

@nanaafriyiesikapa said:

"Woow you are so cute and beautiful ."

@boyondem added:

"wow wow wow seeing you guys make me feel like giving birth to twins ooo ooo OMG very beautiful and cute."

Source: Legit.ng