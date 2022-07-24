A lady has stirred mixed reactions on social media with before and after pictures of her boyfriend

She shared pictures showing how he looked went they first met and the physical transformation he underwent owing to her cooking

Some social media users have hilariously accused the lady of overfeeding her man in order to make him look unattractive to other women

A lady has proudly flaunted the effect of her cooking on her boyfriend in stunning transformational photos and a video.

In a video and photos reposted by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, the lady shared how her man looked when they first met.

She attributed his new look to her cooking. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

She then followed the pictures with videos of some of her cooking which she claimed she fed him with.

The lady then shared another video of him playing snooker and he looked completely different from the first picture.

In the clip, he looked fatter and was beginning to develop potbelly. Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's showcase.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@self__dawgmerit said:

"Before when I was single I was chubby and curvy. But when I met my boyfriend I come dey drag size with straw ."

@hrh_kingdiamond said:

"Mission all wife’s embark on Them go intentionally over feed you so that you won’t be attractive to single ladies anymore."

@_sirbravo_ said:

"And you think she doesn't have a reason for doing that, she don spoil omologo shape no girl go fall for am again."

@cutesythecutie said:

"That food no be small money for here o. How you want make gf wey you no fit give money cook that kind food for you. Unless it’s love, lol but Nigerian boys will still take advantage of her."

@amina_minaah said:

"Lmaooo, you want to complain about the tommy but you still get the urge to feed him."

