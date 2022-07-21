A Nigerian couple abroad recently got social media users cracking up with laughter after following their latest video

In the video, the man got dressed in his wife's crop top for a night out after she opted for his hoodie

Internet users have reacted to the video with amusement, with some questioning why women love to wear their partner's clothes

Dorothy and Olus of @theotlovetrain have continued to give major couple goals, and this time around, their latest video is teaching men how to protect their wardrobe from their women.

In the video, which has gathered over 17,000 views, the wife records herself wearing her husband’s sweatshirt - again - to see his reactions.

Dorothy wore her husband's shirt and he retaliated. Credit: @theotlovetrain

Source: Instagram

As she appears in front of him, telling him she’s ready for them to go out, he questions why she’s in his shirt.

Without putting up much of a fight, he quietly goes into their bedroom and returns in a shocking ensemble - courtesy of Dorothy's wardrobe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the clip, he can be seen dressed in a mustard yellow drawstring crop top and a pair of belted denim pants.

Olus goes further to sport one of her handbag, leaving his wife cracking up with laughter behind the camera.

Check out the video below:

Social media users amused over husband's reaction

everythingfashionitem1:

" I like the man lmaooo do me I do you. He just woke up and decided to be mean."

kexx_10:

"E b like na wetin i go dey do now because she don wear all my clothes finish."

constanceugochi:

"This guy na character. Imagine he has pot belly with that crop top."

abobi_nwa:

"Why do women love wearing mens clothes knowing too well that we can’t wear theirs lol."

genera_mannie_1:

"We go enter city like that."

eniivy:

"He even carried bag."

Lady shares condition of edges due to frontal wigs

There's always a price to pay, especially regarding fashion and beauty trends.

While wigs have brought ease and comfort to many women, the downsides of overusing them can be quite damaging, and this is something a young lady knows all too well.

Identified as Kerry Vera, she recently left social media users buzzing with reactions after she revealed what her excessive use of lace frontal wigs had done to her natural hair.

Source: Legit.ng