Hon Raheem Ajibola, the council chairman of Iseyin South, has put smiles on the faces of students in his local development area

The kindhearted man did a refund of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) fees to 200 candidates and organised free lesson for students in the locality

Nigerians have commended the honourable for his gesture and prayed that God crowned his efforts with success

The Council Chairman of Iseyin South, Oyo state Hon Raheem Ajibola has refunded the JAMB fees of 200 students with outstanding results in the locality.

According to a media blog Ise Ya on Facebook, the Local Council Development Area (LCDA) head also organised free lesson for students.

Hon. Raheem Ajibola refunded the JAMB fees of 200 candidates. Photo Credit: Ise Ya

Source: Facebook

Photos of beneficiaries of Hon Raheem's gesture taking the free lesson and another of him with a student receiving a packaged item from him was shared by the aforementioned media.

His gesture has earned him applause and the praises of social media users as many prayed that his efforts don't end in futility.

When asked by Legit.ng on the motivation behind his gesture, Ajibola said:

"I represented the youth's strata in this (Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state) administration and I must give good account of myself so as to set a good pace for the upcoming youths in politics. Governor Seyi Makinde is the source of my inspiration since the day I met him.

"And since he counted me worthy in this administration, my conscience told me not to disappoint him, the youth class and the generally of class of have not."

On the reaction of beneficiaries, he said:

"The beneficiaries were highly elated, fulfilled and charged to pursue their education to a logical heights."

Netizens commend Hon Ajibola

Idowu Lawal said:

"Nice job. God will crown your efforts with huge success."

Obatoki Abiodun said:

"The benefactors we not forget your administration. More blessing Sir

AbuAdeela MuhammaduTaofik said:

"Lovely Allah Will continue to guide, what a great achievement."

Luqman Onike said:

"Well done sir, Hon. Raheem Ajibola may Allah keep elevating you. You are friend of masses."

Ismail Ibrahim Bola said:

"May Allah (swt) will crown urs effort and answer urs Prayer beyond urs expectations."

