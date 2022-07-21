Two pretty black sisters have caused a frenzy on social media after showing off their natural long hair

In an adorable video making rounds online, the sisters were spotted flaunting their very long hair to the amazement of fans

Some people genuinely appreciated the sisters' beauty while others were surprised over the length and fullness of their hair

A video of two beautiful black sisters flaunting their natural long and full hair has gone viral online.

In the amazing video sighted on Instagram, the sisters were seen taking turns to showcase the natural hair God gave them.

While sharing the video, they debated on who has the longest hair between them. The first sister said she used to think hers is the longest but her sister's hair keeps on growing.

Pretty sisters flaunt long hair

Social media users react to the video

The video has stunned people on social media with most of them wondering why they were born without full hair.

Some others also demanded to know the products the girls are using to grow their hair.

Lil.happy.lil.sad said:

"You have the one with most volume. That's for sure."

n__m__cash reacted:

"WHY ARE THE SO GORGEOUS ."

Emi.space stated:

"AND she's taller? Personally I would never let that slide but that's just me."

Sarebear777 reacted:

"It probably takes forever to comb. I'd love my hair to be this long and thick but my arms say no ."

Lovely._.chaos._ commented:

"Your hair is poofier do you probably have the same length of hair it just looks shorter, if you ever straighten it and look then you can see who actually has the longest."

Ness_spontaneous said:

"Such gorgeous healthy and long hair ."

