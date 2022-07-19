A first-time aeroplane passenger has caused a stir on social media as he celebrated breaking a personal jinx

The Nigerian man made a selfie video showing the aeroplane as he mocked a friend named Victor who had told him that he would never enter an aircraft in his life

The excited man reminded the fellow that he is not God as he urged the friend to take in the atmosphere from his video and have a feel of it

A Nigerian man, Emeka Nzeka, has celebrated entering an aeroplane for the first time in style.

The young man shared a video on TikTok capturing moments of his first flight journey as he sent a message across to a Debbie Downer in his life named Victor.

Emeka reminded Victor that man is not God. Photo Credit: TikTok/@iamecosupastar

Source: UGC

According to Emeka, Victor had told him that he would never enter an aeroplane in his life.

Doing a selfie video of the aeroplane as passengers boarded it, Emeka who spoke in Pidgin mocked Victor.

He reminded Victor that man is not God and trolled the personality, saying that he should soak in the atmosphere of the aircraft from where he may be.

"Victor! Victor! Shebi you talk say I no go ever fly for my life. Say na bicycle, motor and keke I go use till I pai. Victor, you dey see am? You dey see am? You dey see am?

"Victor, na man you be, no be God. You dey feel am? You dey feel am? Na Air Peace o," an elated Emeka said while almost screaming all through.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Opeyemi Ajewole632 said:

"You suppose go come back before telling Victor before he go village for you that one na another story again he go he no come back."

Call.me.idy said:

"People always think their wishes to fellow human beings hold waters when they’re not God and can never be …congratulations bro Dubai sure for yo."

Vincent said:

"That's the problem with some people, they think they are God.

"And they don't know how to use their tongue!

"More grace bro."

israel(easy02) said:

"Bro help others and share update to anybody wey need am bro,Victor and people wey dey like Victor, their generation yet unborn no go ever see ur back."

Chibestbest _craft said:

"Congratulations bro me too go enter one day God did urs we do mine Amen congratulations once again."

