A Nigerian man who received a scholarship from OPM pastor to Dubai, has shown off the first car he purchased

Apostle Chibuzor sent him to Dubai last year and in a short time, he has already bought land in Nigeria and now a car

Sharing the testimony on Facebook, apostle Chibuzor revealed that his journey to Dubai was fully sponsored through tithes and offerings from OPM

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has shared the testimony of one of his sons.

The young man identified as Emma Roland was given scholarship and sent to Dubai by the pastor last year.

Fortunately, in the space of one year, the young man has become so successful.

Nigerian man flaunts his first car Photo Credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere

Source: Facebook

He has not only gotten a car, he also bought a land in Nigeria and is currently building his first house.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing photos and videos of the young man, the OPM pastor said:

"One of my sons Emma Roland I sent to Dubai with offerings and tithes from OPM just bought his first car in life at Dubai. Remember I sent him to Dubai just last year, he has already bought land in Nigeria and is building his house. And now a car. What God can not do, does not exist."

People react to Emma's story

Jasika Aniekan said:

"Congratulations to him More grace and wins. All thanks to Daddy who has made this possible ."

Jenny Gabriel reacted:

"Congratulations Rowland we're proud of you. Daddy your seed fall on a fertile ground. Thanks for touching lives."

Princess Tamuno commented:

"A very big congratulations my brother Emmanuel Rowland , all glory to God. Big Daddy God bless you more."

Godspower Viula stated:

"Congratulations bro Emma. Thank you Daddy for the privilege. God bless you."

Sadiq Peter added:

"Congratulations brotherly ,only Doctor Jesus can do dis, excess power daddy more grace."

Girl who was locked indoors by her parents for 18 yrs gets scholarship to Turkey by OPM pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere of OPM has shared story of a young lady, Redemption, whose parents locked her and her sister indoors for years.

Apostle Chibuzor revealed that the parents of Redemption isolated their children from the outside world making them believe that the world is evil.

However, following the death of their parents, they were able to communicate with apostle Chibuzor who made sure they went to school.

Source: Legit.ng