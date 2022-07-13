Nigerian pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere of OPM has shared story of a young lady, Redemption, whose parents locked her and her sister indoors for years

Apostle Chibuzor revealed that the parents of Redemption isolated their children from the outside world making them believe that the world is evil

However, following the death of their parents, they were able to communicate with apostle Chibuzor who made sure they went to school

Founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has received praises over his kind gesture to two siblings.

The kind apostle in a post shared on Facebook, narrated the sad story of the siblings whose parents stopped them from leaving the house for years.

According to the apostle, the parents made the girls believe that the world is evil and they should never be allowed to go outside.

Years later, the parents underwent a 40 days dry fasting and died in the process. Following their death, the daughters finally came out of their house and subsequently met Apostle Chibuzor who enrolled them in school.

The first daughter, Redemption, is currently schooling in Turkey, courtesy of apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

In the Apostle's words:

"This is Miss Redemption. Since she was born until she got to 18 years of Age, she never went to school. The reason being Her parents locking her and her younger sister inside the room where they lived with no interaction with the outside world.They fed them stories like the world is bad and filled with wicked people.

They had no access to television or phones only radio. Even neighbours living around didnt even know that the couples had children. They were totally isolated to the entire world. Even when it rained so bad and there was great flooding in their area of abode, all the neighbours relocated, but only the parents preferred to stay back and made a make shift house on top of a wood above water level,and never allowed thier children to see the outside world, communicate or interact with anyone. Then one faithful day both parents decided to enter into 40 days of dry fasting. In the process both of them died inside their room."

Nigerians react to Redemption's story

Ogadinma Osimiri said:

"God bless you immensely Daddy. The advocate of the poor and the fatherless. God be praised for ever and ever Amen."

Keshi Stephen stated:

"Your ministry is special, no bi grammar. Pure demonstration of the purpose of God to humanity."

Mabella Ogu reacted:

"I'm so Proud of you my Babygirl❤️❤️ God bless OPM exceedlying."

Helen B Thompson

"This is wonderful,tin re happening in dz world . Remain bless sir."

