An impressive kid showed off the stuff he was made of on the dance floor recently when he joined his mates to dance in his school compound

It appears there was a celebration and the kids were allowed to also dig it out on the dance floor, but one person, a boy readily stood out in the video

He did his dance steps in a peculiar manner, even using his finger to gesture in an interesting manner as he also shook his waist

In a video that has taken the internet by storm, an impressive school kid mesmerised people on his school premises when he took part in a dancing gig.

Although there were other kids dancing with him, he readily became the star as all eyes were focused on his dance steps which were very unique and sweet to look at.

The handsome boy has unique dance steps. Photo credit: @sa_vibes.

Source: Instagram

Finger gestures make him a star

One other thing that made the boy outshine his mates was the fact that he used one of his fingers to continuously touch his forehead as he danced backward.

He also shook his waist, and then made sweet chest moves that attracted laughter from the adults standing by.

When the video was posted on Instagram by @sa_vibes, internet users on the platform readily pointed out that the boy stood out among the rest of the dancers.

The nice dance video has gone viral and caused a stir among dance lovers online.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The nice dance video has generated a lot of comments on Instagram. Here are a few of them.

@evelynlambert27 said:

"Can’t stop watching."

@nifa_london commented:

"The boy with the blue bag pack tho."

@masondo_sanele reacted:

"You all can see who is childish here."

@lifeof_allendc said:

"Name of the school please?"

@samurai_jo commented:

"I'm the boy with the bag."

