A bride stunned everyone after she was spotted arriving her wedding venue in a monster caterpillar truck

In a video, the beautiful bride in her wedding gown, sat at the front of the moving caterpillar as people watched in awe

Reacting to the trending video, some people insisted that the husband of the bride might be a road constructor

A video of a bride moving to her wedding venue in a monster caterpillar recently surfaced the internet.

In the video, the bride was spotted fully dressed and beautified in her wedding gown and accessories while moving to her wedding venue in a caterpillar.

The video also captured some eye witnesses who could not stop looking at the bride and following the caterpillar behind.

Bride arrives her wedding venue in a caterpillar truck Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

The bride however didn't care about the people staring at her. She looked so focused as the caterpillar transported her to her wedding venue. The video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut

Mixed reactions trail the video

Reacting to the video, some people expressed their dissatisfaction over the bride's choice of a vehicle, while others laughed it off.

obaksolo said:

"This is the Real Carry Me dey Go."

leeeymarrh stated:

"Awnn. Which kain dramatic marriage be this ."

mur_thriftbox reacted:

"When you marry a contractor ."

veevyann_ commented:

"Carry me dey go my husband house."

sharaxmoreen added:

"Na this type I go like ooo, make them use am pack me ."

slashazhandle said:

"Oun ani lan gbe laruge; it is what we have we would lift up and promote. When an agricultural science teacher is getting married

pabsgezy stated:

"The LOve is abt to be solid.. proper concrete affection ."

