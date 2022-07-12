A beautiful mum is currently trending on TikTok after she shared a video of her and her daughter dancing together

Social media users are of the view that both daughter and mother look like siblings owing to the youthful appearance of the pretty mum

The nice dance video has generated plenty of views as well as heavy reactions from TikTok users with some calling on them to post more videos

A cute video of a pretty mother dancing and twinning with her grown dauhgter has sent TikTok users into a frenzy.

The beautiful dance video shows the mum and her daughter showing off their talent and how closely bonded they are.

Social media users say the two look like sisters. Photo credit: TikTok/@ladypru.

They look like siblings

Social media users could not but notice how close the two are such that some envied them.

Also, Toktokers are of the view that both mother and daughter look like siblings owing to the youthful looks of the mother.

Daughter has more dance talent

However, when it came to powerful dance skills, the daughter clearly nailed it more than her mother in the video shared by @ladypru.

Aothough her mother started to dance with energy, but at some point, gave up when her daughter wanted to take it further.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Sims commented:

"You all look like siblings, really beautiful."

@Mfundo Maweni said:

"The "politics of the knees" will humble you."

@Rachel Seboko reacted:

"Saw this on Facebook. Had to come here and see if you guyz are really mom and daughter."

@Katleho Ann said:

"Love your relationship though."

@lindo_okuhl3 reacted:

"Lol! This video made me think maybe you really are the mom because you were too stunned to do a thing."

@Oupa Tommy Lehana

"I think this is an orchestrated revenge by daughter towards.. lovely."

@peter commented:

"Your daughter stole the show."

