A man has shared photos of a tiny loaf of bread he bought at the cost of N100, saying it is too expensive at that price

Recently, the cost of bread in the country rose to high heavens after manufacturers of the popular delicacy announced their intention to go on strike

Some Nigerians who saw the bread shared by the man agreed that it is too small, but also said it is the current reality in the country today

A tiny loaf of bread that goes for N100 has stunned Nigerians on Twitter after an angry man claimed to have bought it at that price.

The bread is very small and it is the size that was sold N50 about a year ago, but seems to have doubled in price.

The man says he is angry due to the high cost of bread in Nigeria. Photo credit: @FineboyDancer.

Angry over the price of bread in Nigeria

Sharing the photos on Twitter, the man named Desmond Waters said he was very angry after buying the bread.

Recall that bread makers in Nigeria recently announced their intention to embark on strike over the high cost of production materials.

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), South-East chapter, said it will withdraw its services from July 13th in line with a directive from its national headquarters.

See the man's tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

@_Just_Malik commented:

"You don cheat them, na 150 bread be this."

@MaestroZac01 said:

"Why you dey complain bruh? Shey you done buy tomatoes lately, I run commot today ni, wetin no reach 9 them call ham 1k."

@Shynomite1 said:

"When Buhari complained about Ukraine war, pple attacked him, they said he should worry about Nigeria not a foreign country. In their ignorance they don't know Ukraine is the global source of cheap wheat. Now we know, we know why he worried, he was in fact worried for Nigeria."

@adeolus_007 reacted:

"I went to buy agege bread this night, I ask the bread seller for 350 bread, the bread seller say no 350 bread again that 450 and 500 bread dey."

