A now-viral video shows a Nigerian MC, Rhelax, dancing on stage with a pretty lady dressed in red jacket and boots

They danced energetically to a Yoruba hit song and their dance steps stunned everyone present at the lavish wedding ceremony

Social media users have gushed over the adorable video with most people applauding the duo over their liveliness on stage

Guests at a wedding could not stop staring at a master of ceremonies (MC) who stormed the dance floor with a pretty lady to show off majestic dance moves.

The duo daned together with so much energy and vibes and this wowed everyone present at the wedding.

In the adorable video, the lady was dressed in a beautiful red jacket and a boot while the MC, Rhelax, rocked a multi colored suit with black trousers.

MC and lady dance on stage Photo Credit: @MCRhelax

Source: Instagram

They both danced to a Yoruba hit song which was playing in the background. The video was shared on Instagram by the MC @mcrhelax.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to the video

Official MC Casno said:

"Baba events don too many for you. Try dey relax."

AkinDavyd reacted:

"Who go off music na? We suppose wipe am cord. The energy plenty boss."

Busitycoon wrote:

"This lady is something else."

Princess Gakwe said:

"I really enjoyed the way you took over the program that day. More grace."

Sammy Gee remarked:

"This kind dance step sef."

Big Johnny commented:

"The only person missing in this dance is sir Shina Peters."

MC and identical twin brother wow fans with dance moves as they compete in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a popular Nigerian comedian, MC Tagwaye, had fans leaving interesting comments over his recent video with his identical twin brother.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Buhari-lookalike comedian posted a clip of himself and his identical twin brother dancing.

Both brothers moved to popular TikTok sound, Bad Man Looking Good in Dior by Ekene as they competed against each other. MC Tagwaye and his brother looked very sharp in nice native outfits as they showed off their dance steps and let fans decide who the better dancer was.

Source: Legit.ng