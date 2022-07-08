A talented young man named Eniola who lives in the slums in Ikorodu has opened up about the difficulties faced by his immediate family

According to him, he is desirous of making it in life so as to change the status of his family, but said he is not ashamed of where he lives

Eniola who spoke to LegitTV was seen singing melodiously much to the admiration of many internet users who have watched the video

Eniola, a talented Nigerian man who lives in a slum in Ikorodu Lagos has said he wants to set a good example for his siblings.

The young man who is a student of Mass Communication at the Federal Univerity, Oye-Ekiti said he is not ashamed of living in the slum.

Eniola said he is desirous of changing the situation of his family. Photo credit: LegitTV.

Source: Original

I'm not ashamed of living in the slums

He however said he is desirous of changing the situation of things in his family after making it in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The place where Eniola and his parents live is heavily flooded with rainwater and looks unhealthy for habitation.

But the jovial fellow was seen singing in a melodious voice during an interview with LegitTV.

He said in the video:

"It is disheartening. It makes me feel so sad that I can be like this and not be able to make a change. I have suffered a lot of emotional damage. It has not been easy when I think of how we stay here."

Watch the video below:

Man who passed through challenges passes out of NYSC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who passed through hell while in school later graduated and went for his NYSC.

According to the young man named Ebuka Peter Agbo, while in school, his mother passed on. The passage of his mother made things more difficult for him.

He said he cried for many nights because of the challenges he faced with no one to help him out.

At some point in school, Ebuka said he survived on biscuits and water for at least 14 days because he had no food. When he told his touching story on LinkedIn, many people on the platform congratulated him.

Source: Legit.ng