A Nigerian man, Prince Obua, has blessed his mother for teaching him how to cook while he was still a child

According to Prince, no woman can ever make him feel less of himself because he knows how to cook and do house chores

He further narrated story of his neighbor who was forced to drink garri after his wife refused to cook food for him

A Nigerian man identified as Prince Obua is grateful to his mother who equipped him with the necessary skills needed at home.

Prince revealed that his mother taught him how to cook, clean the house and he's ever thankful to her because no woman can ever make him belittle himself.

He further stated that any woman who gets married to him must know her responsibilities or else he would retrain her.

Man shows off dishes he cooked

Source: Facebook

In his words:

"My mom knew it. My mom knew my generation will be hot that's why she trained me to be homely and made sure I can cook anything I want to eat because getting married to a responsible girl in this our own generation is not easy..

girls of this our generation are hot...our parents were so lucky with marriage those days but this our own generation is fire..

I have not seen anything a woman can do for me in term of home work. any woman getting married to me is in trouble because that period you give me attitude is when I will prepare something more special to eat and lock it up after.. forget about relationships..

90% of the relationship you see today are fake.. some are in a relationship with a target. Relationship is never an achievement.if some people tell you what they are passing through in marriage.if you are single you might be discouraged. expensive wedding has nothing to do with marriage.

When you enter you will know...even if you don't have money or car and you are blessed with a good girl in this our own generation just thankGod because is a very big achievement because girls of this our own time are fire..them no send you

I just thankGod for my Mom...but the woman that will marry me..her name is sorry if she doesn't know her responsibility because I will retrain her.."

He further shared the story of how he had to make food for his neighbor whose wife refused to cook for him.

Reacting to the story, some people penned down their observations. While some praised his cooking prowess, some others had different things to say.

Uhalla Ifeoma said:

"Hnmmmm men of nowadays are even hotter."

Chizzy Onyinye stated:

"Please remain my own for me ooo."

Mercy Lasbury noted:

"You're the one meeting the wrong once, also work on your mindset."

Okoye Splendour reacted:

"Na you wan marry her abi na she will marry you, which one??"

Chukwuka Dire said:

"This your food Sha I no too like the face ooo. E dey somehow watery"

Ami Peter reacted:

"Oga your stew looks too fresh like the tomatoes was not properly fried."

Nigerian man cooks food for his family for the first time in 20 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US based Nigerian man named Fidelis Edosomwan decided to switch things up recently in his marriage.

He decided to let his wife relax as he took over the cooking for the day. This is the first time he is entering the kitchen to cook in 20 years so he made a big deal out of it. He made videos of himself and took photos. The result of his skills was finger-licking good Nigerian jollof rice with chicken.

