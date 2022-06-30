A Nigerian man, Feyisayo, was surprised that a public bus in the UK respected departure time without waiting for more passengers

Another Nigerian who was surprised at how a system works abroad said that even though she pays heavy taxes in the UK, security, health and good roads are assured

In another report, a man did a video after he bought 2022 Hyundai Elantra and said if he had got it in Nigeria, he may be in trouble with security agencies

Cultural shocks are a big part of experiencing other countries. Sometimes, one realises that things work differently from what one is used to.

For some Nigerians who decided to relocate abroad, they were surprised to see that things work better in their foreign countries.

A man had to make a video to capture his experience. Another lady spoke about being a nurse in the UK. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three Nigerians whose abroad experiences stirred reactions.

1. Empty bus in the UK

A young Nigerian man, Feyisayo, had to make a video when a bus in the UK never waited to be full before the driver embarked on the journey.

He said that immediately it was departure time, the vehicle moved. When he asked the driver if he was really going to drive off, the man responded "yes".

The Nigerian man made a video of himself in the bus as the only passenger, trying out different seats.

2. Being a nurse in the UK

A young Nigerian lady who works as a nurse in the UK told Nigerians that making money in the country is not as easy as people thought.

The nurse said that whenever her salary comes in, she always pays heavy taxes to the government and rent is high.

The lady, however, despite the relative difficult in earning a living in the country, she does not wish to come to Nigeria. She said that there are good road, better health care, and security.

3. Nigerian man in Canada bought new vehicle

A Nigerian man residing in Canada made a funny video after he bought a 2022 Hyundai Elantra car.

He said that if he had bought the vehicle in Nigeria, many security agencies will be investigating him for fraud.

The man stated that Nigeria needs to do better as not every person making good money is into illegal businesses.

While still in Nigeria

Not everyone has the financial provision to relocate abroad. While we are still here, it is important that every citizen stick to doing what is right. A simple act as not littering public places goes a long way.

Man quit CBN job, travelled abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Mojib Olasupo Baruwa took to LinkedIn to narrate how his relocation has been since he left Nigeria in 2020.

He said he had to resign from his job with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adding that his friends thought he was out of his mind to have left such a good job.

Olasupo said he had to do that because he wanted so much to be with his wife and daughter. He stated that the relocation was never easy but he learnt a lot.

