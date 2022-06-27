87-year-old Alloise Otieng' bought a new coffin valued at KSh 58,000 (N206k); this happens to be his third coffin since 2009

The old man who is not shy about proclaiming his preparations for death bought the first box in 2009 and added another one in 2012

The first two, however, depreciated in sense of fashion, thus his decision to acquire the third one, and presumably the most expensive, in 2022

An elderly man in Busia county, Kenya shocked his fellow natives after he bought his third coffin.

87-year-old Alloise Otieng’ Ominang’ombe bought a new coffin valued at KSh 58,000 (N206k) and which he would like to be buried.

87-year-old Alloise Otieng' bought his third coffin at N206k Photo: Screengrabs from Citizen TV.

Own preparations for befitting send-off

The elderly man hails from Kajoro village in Okatekok, Teso South constituency in Busia county.

He had separately bought others in 2009 and 2012; he however said the previous ones had been deprived of the sense of fashion.

He told Citizen TV that the initial coffins would be turned into pieces of firewood during his funeral, as the new one becomes his final resting place.

"The two will be split into pieces so that they can be used for cooking during my burial,” he said.

“I want this to go as a lesson to my community at large. You may lack basic needs when you are alive. But when you die, people will slaughter bulls, buy you nice clothes and shoes yet you will be long gone. That is why I decided to plan for a send-off befitting my status in society,” he added.

