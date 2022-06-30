In this last week of the month of June 2022, the stories of three men captivated netizens and are still being talked about owing to what they did individually.

With their respective stories, Jacob Evangelista, Nonso Offor and Nicholas Ejiro Ezele left an indelible impression in the minds of their readers and may be talked about for a long time.

Nicholas Ejiro Ezele, Jacob Evangelista and Nonso Offor. Photo Credit: @ezele_nick, TikTok/@the_therapist

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng revisits the stories of these young men that went viral this week.

1. Jacob Evangelista

A young man identified as Jacob Evangelista became a viral sensation after he proudly showed off his natural long hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jacob made a video of his shiny lengthy hair and shared it on his TikTok handle, causing a huge stir on the platform.

Jacob Evangelist shows off his long natural hair. Photo Credit: TikTok/@the_therapist

Source: UGC

Netizens, particularly ladies, went crazy over the man's looks and completed him with nice thoughts.

Some remarked that his hair could be mistaken for a wig.

"If my hair was as long as this..I won't add any attachment...ur hair is lovely sweedy," a stunned netizen @its_beckynefisat01 wrote.

2. Nonso Offor

Despite not acquiring a tertiary education, a creative Nigerian man, Nonso Offor, turned his Toyota Venza car to a Rolls Royce Sweptail and became a hot topic after Legit.ng shared his story.

The Anambra indigene told Legit.ng that he actually got the knowledge on how to refurbish the car in his dreams.

Nonso Offor poses with his Venza turned Rolls Royce Sweptail.

Source: Original

"It is God that inspired the refurbishment. Whenever I sleep, I dream about cars. I see how to do cars and many other things in my dream. I would be seeing the cars I have not seen before in my dream," Nonso said.

Apart from costing him over N13 million to refurbish, the Lagos-based businessman revealed that it took him a year and 6 months to complete it.

3. Nicholas Ejiro Ezele

Nine months after migrating to the United Kingdom for study purpose, a young Nigerian student named Nicholas Ejiro Ezele took to Twitter to flaunt his first car.

The master's student expressed joy at his feat and hoped that it is the first of many whips to come.

Nicholas Ejiro Ezele bought his first car 9 months after he left Nigeria for the UK. Photo Credit: @ezele_nick

Source: Twitter

The Delta state indigene told Legit.ng that he was able to acquire the car with proceeds from his part-time work in the UK.

His post on Twitter blew up with over 75k likes as of the time of making this report.

Talented Nigerian who converts vintage cars to costly whips says he dropped out of UNIZIK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a creative Nigerian man who converts old cars to costly whips had revealed that he quit UNIZIK.

Upon the completion of his secondary school education, the man named Afam Kings Dozie stated that he proceeded to Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) to read mechanical engineering.

He however dropped out in his 200 level because he wasn't getting the needed practical and expected knowledge. Kings then went to New Delhi in India where he honed his skills.

Source: Legit.ng