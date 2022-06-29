The skill of a barber in giving a kid his first haircut has got him massive praises from social media users

During the barbing process, the barber tried as much as possible not to maintain eye contact with the kid

Many people said that the hair stylist brought his experience with kids to play as he must have been in the same situation many times in the past

A video of a kid having his first haircut at a barbing salon has stirred massive funny reactions online.

His father sat behind him to hold him still during the process. When the kid felt something was cutting his hair off, he looked at the barber with a frown. Before the kid could catch his eyes, the man turned his face.

The baby tried hard to see the face of the barber working on his hair. Photo source: TikTok/@nellynellnelly37

Source: UGC

He wanted to see his barber's face

When the baby faced front, the barber got down to work again. The kid tried to get face contact with the hair stylist many times during the process.

At a point, he cried out of frustration. His father could not stop laughing at the whole situation.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4 million views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sliceslitcutup said:

"The barber is hilarious. I love it!"

Yen Benedetti said:

"Awesome barber. Baby is definitely too smart."

scheduler10 said:

"So cute the barber has a professional matter about him & has great patience with his little client."

TheMarketMaster said:

"He has done this a lot and learned the tricks don’t look them in the eye."

Cherwana Hayes said:

"Carlos is the best with first haircuts. He cut my now 21 year old hair 20 years ago for the first time. Good to see he’s still at it!!"

I come in peace said:

"Bless his heart...haha...But that's an awesome barber."

Nigerian lady gives kid haircut

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a creative female Nigerian barber with the Twitter handle @OgechiOkoye7 went online to reveal one of her works.

Sharing photos of a boy with a fine haircut, the lady stated that the boy was quite a handful as she worked on his hair.

The lady identified as Babygirl celebrity barber on Twitter added that despite the trouble she went through, the kid's hair turned out great. The kid's hairline looked perfect after she was done.

Source: Legit.ng