Kano prince, Mustapha Ado Bayero, has been making headlines after tying the knot with two brides on the same day

The wedding held in Kano and photos from the ceremony have become a trending topic of discussion on social media platforms

Prince Mustapha Bayero is the last child of the former Emir of Kano State, Ado Bayero, who passed on years ago

Popular Kano prince, Mustapha Ado Bayero, has married two brides, Badi’a Tasiu Adam and Fatima Ibrahim Adam, at Markaz Imamu Bukhari Mosque, Rijiyar Zaki and Tsakuwa Juma’a Mosque, Kano respectively.

22-year-old Ado Bayero is the last son of the late emir of Kano, Ado Bayero.

Photos and video from the wedding ceremony shared by @arewafamilyweddings which held in Kano have stirred massive reactions on social media.

Kano Prince weds two ladies Photo Credit: @arewafamilyweddings

Source: Instagram

People react to Prince Ado's wedding

Reacting to the news of the marriage, some people claimed the boy looks younger than 22, while others prayed and congratulated him since marrying two wives isn’t an easy feat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adebanji Adebimpe said:

"No, crime committed for marrying two ladies,if he can mmaintain them, well the Obas in Yoruba land marry many wives."

Remi Mowo wrote:

"I feel that on the Cultural/Traditional templates ? The event is normal from that part of the Country. And a rich father providing everything for the Son. Now fastforwarding ?

Amira said:

Culture and traditions also evolves Socially in accordance to demands of Modernism. The 22year old son will definitely lives a restricted lifestyle. An age of curiosity and experimentation. Why one of England Queen's grandson opted out of the restricted Royal environment."

Idris Shehu commented:

"Very fortunate I'm glad to see this very impressed, that good,

Instead of you start commiting fornication in the name of civilization is better for you to have married."

Fabian Oyama commented:

"@22 this guy marry two marine spiritsOnly him go dey knack them! I envy this guy full time ."

Olatunde Olalekan said:

"Since you've the wealth to finance it, you're good ... Abraham, Jacob,Moses,David and other great men in the Bible had many wives... Also the teachings of Prophet Muhammad(pbuh) isn't against this act .."

Man marries two wives on same day, says it's a dream come true as photos cause stirs on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Babangida Sadiq Adamu, a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), caused a massive buzz and frenzy on social media after tying knots with two different women on the same day.

Adamu married on Saturday, March 7, in Abuja to his beloved women named Malama Maimuna Mahmud and Malama Maryam Muhammad Na'ibi.

The first wedding Fatiha held at Kado Bmiko Juma'at Mosque, beside Kado Bmiko Primary School, 1st Avenue Gwarinpa at 10:00 am, while the second took place at Garki Village Central Mosque, Garki II Abuja at 1:30 pm.

Source: Legit.ng