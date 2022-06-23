Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has taken to social media to announce the death of yet another colleague in the movie industry

The actress announced the passing of Raji Azeez Olaniyi who was popularly known by fans and colleagues as Baba Atoli

Condolence messages have poured in from Nigerians on social media for the actor who battled with his health before his sad demise

Nigerian actress Foluke Daramola in a social media post has announced the demise of Nollywood actor Raji Azeeze Olaniyi better known as Baba Atoli.

The movie star made the sad announcement in a post shared on her official Instagram page on Thursday, June 23.

“Sad we lost baba Atolly. Such a shame,” Daramola captioned a photo of the deceased thespian on her page.

Before his demise, the actor had been battling with his health and Daramola was among those who solicited medical financial aid on his behalf.

In an Instagram post shared in January, Daramola shared updates about the actor’s successful operation while calling on colleagues and kindhearted Nigerians to donate towards his hospital bills.

Condolence messages pour in for late actor

kemi_anibaba said:

"May his soul rest in peace ."

mrlilgaga said:

"He's free from the struggles of the world. Rest well sir."

endylight1 said:

"May His soul Rest In Peace."

queenlarteephat said:

"May Allah accept his return ."

yeyeabidemiolukuewu said:

"Hmmmmm RIP BABA ATOLLY @folukedaramolasalako u tried my Sister God bless u more."

m.astores1 said:

"People are quick to announce the death of a friend but when it comes to soliciting for funds when the person needed it, they all run away. RIP SIR."

Veteran Nollywood actor Lari Williams dies at 81

Meanwhile, the Nigerian movie industry lost yet another seasoned veteran, Lari Williams to the cold hands of death. The late actor passed away after battling an illness for a long time.

According to reports, Chief Williams succumbed to death on Sunday, February 27, in his home in Ikom, Cross River state.

Williams was famous for his roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.

The late actor during his lifetime was a poet, playwright and celebrated actor both in live theatre and on screen, earning him a prestigious national honour; Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2008.

