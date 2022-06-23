A video of an upset mother shouting at her children after they made a mess has been circulating online

The clip shows two children crying and pointing at each other as their mum questions and reprimands them

The girl child can be heard calling her mother a princess in an effort to soften her up and netizens couldn’t help but laugh

A video of two children being reprimanded by the furious mum has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The video shared by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shows two children crying loudly as their mother questions who spilled medicine on the floor between the two of them.

Two troublesome toddlers tried to soften up their furious mom. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: UGC

They respond by crying and pointing at each other as their mum continues to shout at them. The mother tells them to clean up the mess.

The girl child is heard telling her mother that she is pretty and is a princess, presumably in an effort to avoid a beating or gain her mother’s forgiveness.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@jah_vinny_23 captioned the tweet:

“Forgive them mommy dearest, bashilo kuthi umuhle and uPrincess❤️.”

Netizens couldn’t help but feel sorry for the kids and laugh at them at the same time. Several other users took to the comments to try to determine who the culprit was behind the medicine spill.

@Mmosothoo wrote:

“Mr blue pj's ke trouble sumkore even his crying ke fake.”

@The_Darkpearl shared:

“I wanna believe the girl is the one omoshile, the way she cries.”

@m_nonnni commented:

"Ngiyamopha phela uphela uyaphi?”

@PanasheUnited responded:

“These small humans are very manipulative.”

@Diego23862434 replied:

“Are kids minds growing faster than when we were young? They just seem to be growing very fast... That "phela" we never had when we were kids their age. Am I the only one observing this inn today's kids??”

@Crazy_Thanda said:

“Who is teaching these kids that you should compliment someone mawu moshile?”

Little girl begs mum not to beat her after destroying a bottle of powder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had tearfully begged her mum not to beat her after she destroyed a bottle of powder.

The girl whose name could not be ascertained threw away a whole bottle of medicated powder meant for her little sister.

The mother confronted her with her offence and threatened to punish her for it, but the girl became teary.

The nice video also showed that she used some of the powder on her face and she also brought a broom to sweep the large quantity she poured on the ground.

Source: Briefly.co.za