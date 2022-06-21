A video captured the moment a lady and PSG Star Mbappe played football while each of them showed off their skills

After some seconds of juggling the ball and passing to each other, the PSG's star blasted the ball onward

Many people on TikTok praised the lady as they asked her to make a video with more star players, especially Messi

A female professional football freestyler has got many people praising her skills as she 'competed' with PSG star, Kylian Mbappe.

In a video that has gathered over 10 million views, the lady dressed in short and shirt juggled a ball on the pitch before passing it to Mbappe.

Mbappe was all smiles when the lady showed off her skill. Photo source: TikTok/@aguskafree

Mbappe was impressed

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star showed off his grip on the ball and got it back to her. At this point, the lady made the ball roll around her ankle, turned and shot the ball to him.

The creative play continued between both of them until Mbappe shot the ball towards the net. They two shook hands afterwards.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Saimon Bangladeshi said:

"Tha girl can better than Mbappe."

K1.Eeaazy said:

"I think she wanted a hug at the end."

John said:

"he couldn't compete so just blasted the ball."

VG DIAKITE said:

"success is no accident : It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying and sacrifice."

KOPACKOVO said:

"Dreams come true."

HaMa Řashid said:

"do with real madried player."

football and other things

"he did easy cause he wasn´t getting enough money we all know its the only thing he wants."

Yungdrung Tendak447 said:

"your skill is more beautiful than Mbappe."

