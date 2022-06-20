A relatively old video has shown a referee taking a selfie with Kaka after she had booked him for a foul

The female referee's action amazed many people on the pitch and Kaka's teammates had to shake her hands

Many people who watched the video said that the official behaved like a person who had total control of the pitch

A throwback video shared by ESPN FC on TikTok has shown the moment a female referee gave a Brazilian football star, Kaka, a yellow card.

After she had done that, she called the footballer, brought out her phone and took a selfie with him. Many people laughed.

Kaka's teammates were amazed by the referee's action. Photo source: TikTok/@espnfc

Source: UGC

The Brazilian team members even shook hands with the referee to create more air of joviality on the pitch despite the fact that Kaka was just booked.

Many people who reacted to the classic clip said that the woman is indeed a boss lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 likes with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Whofeffingsaidwhat said:

"She is a Boss...she does what she wants.....she does what she's wants.....this referee......shevdoes what she wants..."

MikeJohnsen said:

"Kaka was one of the best players for Brazil."

Savage MT said:

"She gives him a yellow and proceeds to a selfie, legendary."

The_Daka said:

"She just needed the picture for the evidence which player got what card!"

usmanmusa963 said:

"When you have to do your job first."

Frits Soekhoe said:

"The chance of her life with a legend."

Gate C said:

"No wonder I can’t find them in premier league."

Moment fan met Sadio Mane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young fan could not believe his eyes when he met Sadio Mane, the Senegalese football star who plays for Liverpool.

In a video that was shared online, the committed fan cried uncontrollably as he kept expressing his amazement.

Sadio in his usual humble self hugged the man as a show of acknowledgement of his love for him as an international football star.

Source: Legit.ng