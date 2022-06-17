A Nigerian man has revealed how much he was able to save after he stopped drinking alcohol for 124 days

According to the man identified on Twitter as Davey he saved at least N3k each time he avoided drinking

Now, after 124 days without alcohol, the young man said he has realised the sum of N375k after he broke his saving box

A young man identified on Twitter as Davey has flaunted the huge amount of money he has saved after he stopped drinking alcohol.

According to him, he made a decision to avoid alcohol and instead saved the money each time he feels like drinking.

Counting his money

After 124 days of staying sober, the man has broken his saving box and brought out huge cash that would have gone into alcohol.

Sharing the story on Twitter, Davey said he has been able to save the sum of N375k from staying sober.

He wrote on Twitter:

"This is actually a big win for me guys!! Stayed sober for 124days now. I put 3,000 in my safe box each time I feel like drinking and am able to save these up. So happy I can save approximately N375k from not drinking.

"Would have spent this 50k with my friends yesterday night to drink and hangout, but I decided to save it all here.

"I had to stay away from some friends that influenced my drinking, I just keep giving them excuses that work has not been great lately and I can’t hangout with them rn, this has really helped me focus and I was able to achieve what I wanted."

Twitter, and Instagram users react

After the man shared his story, Instablog9ja also shared it on Instagram. Here are some reactions below:

@unclemidetush commented:

"I should be able to try this but I can’t survive without food. When I’ve not eaten, I’m usually unhappy. If I can’t save money, at least food saves my life and that’s perfectly okay."

@veevogee said:

"The truth is some people don drink duplex for inside their belle. Have fun but let it be limited."

