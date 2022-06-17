A white woman, Madison Mealy, has melted hearts online after sharing a beautiful video of some kind people mowing her lawn

They met her husband doing the job with a very small lawnmower and decided to extend a helping hand without being asked

Sharing the heartwarming video via her TikTok account, Madison infomed everyone that kind people still exist in the world

Madison Mealy, a beautiful white woman, was amazed after spotting strangers helping her husband to mow their lawn.

Her husband had acquired a very small lawnmower which he was using to the job and it was taking him a lot of time.

After watching him for some time mowing the lawn while carrying a baby at his back, Madison went to take a quick shower.

Oyinbo woman stunned as total strangers join her husband to mow their lawn Photo Credit: @maddisonmealy

She finished taking her bath and peeped outside the window to see how far he had gone with the mowing but he was no longer doing it alone.

Kind people still exist

Madison got emotional after seeing people she hadn't seen before helping her husband to mow the lawn.

They met him clearing the lawn with a baby and arrived the area with their equipments to help him finish the job faster.

Sharing the emotional video via her TikTok account, Madison wrote:

"Sent my husband to buy a lawnmower for our huge yard. He comes home with a tiny mower. It is taking him hours."

"I just want to say people are so good. I just got out of the shower and peeped outside to see if he's making any progress and then I see this. We've never met these people before. There's a lot of good left in this world."

Reacting to the video, @mommyfarmer said:

"I used to mow our front pastures and one day the local hay farmers came by and started baling it for us. There's def still good folks."

@rich_uncle_skeleton wrote:

"Relocated to the Midwest recently. On day 1 we found our new neighbor in our backyard mowing bc “it hadn’t been cut in awhile” . Great ppl here!"

@dustin_drake:

"FYI get the kid some hearing protection. That kind of noise can do some damage over time. Both of them should be wearing it ideally."

@sameoldsaymo reacted:

"Saw this on insta and now here on tiktok and both times has me ."

@_marie.johns_:

"What state y’all live in because people in Washington would never."

Source: Legit.ng