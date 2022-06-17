A beautiful Nigerian lady has shown off her oyinbo lover who flew all the way down to Nigeria to see her in person

The white man had reportedly been in a relationship with her for over three years after they met themselves online

A video captured the interracial lovers smiling and gushing over themselves after meeting in person for the first time

An adorable video making the rounds online shows the moment an interracial couple finally saw each other for the first time.

The lovers knew each other on social media and subsequently fell in love. After over three years of dating, they decided that it's high time they saw each other in person.

The oyinbo man flew down to Nigeria to see her for the first time and a heartwarming video captured them gushing over each other.

Nigerian lady welcomes her oyinbo lover to Nigeria Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

In one of the videos shared by @yabaleftonline, they stood close to each other and shared a hug all smiles.

Nigerians gush over the interracial lovers

Collins Onodjaefe said:

"Amaka no be so o. E reach your turn you personalize client. No be so o."

Charity Moses noted:

"Hold him tight my dear. E no easy to see oyinbo with our bad record for this country."

FashionTable remarked:

"This one don colonize another person client. He can not be yours alone. Allow him to go round."

Justin344_ reacted:

"Where una dey see all these oyinbo people? E be like say my own social media dey different."

Sara Daniels added:

"God when ooooo. I wan marry oyinbo man. I love children with really long hairs. E dey sweet me. Even though say we marry divorce sef."

Nigerian lady shows off Oyinbo Grandmother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady known as Heather Moradeyo on TikTok has in a video shown her white grandmother who came to Nigeria decades ago.

Moradeyo said that after the woman arrived at the University of Ibadan in 1965, she fell in love with her grandfather and never left.

In the TikTok clip, the woman sat behind a piano as she played to a Yoruba hymn. Many people were amazed that her spoken Yoruba is smooth. As the woman punched the piano keys and sang, her granddaughter who had a copy of the hymn she was performing laughed.

