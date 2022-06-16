A photo of a gorgeous Mzansi doctor has social media abuzz with excitement and netizens faking illnesses

@dr_lulu.dlmn recently took to Instagram to share a pic of herself i n a form-fitting outfit along with a positive caption

i Several South African online users have shown the post a lot of love and made their admiration known

A beautiful South African doctor shared some snapshots of herself on Instagram recently, leaving many netizens, particularly men, with their hearts palpitating.

@dr_lulu.dlmn posted the images which showed her wearing her stethoscope and dressed in a form-fitting outfit that showed off her shapely physique.

Dr Lulu charmed many netizens with recent photos of herself at the office. Photo credit: @dr_lulu.dlmn.

Source: Instagram

She captioned the post:

“Self care Sunday…remember self care also includes spiritual, mental, and emotional health..”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Being a doctor is no small feat. Apart from being responsible for the health and well-being of others, it requires compassion and care like no other.

According to her, medicine is her calling and she is a radiation oncologist.

Social media users responded to the post with interesting comments, many of which aimed to get the good-looking doctor's attention in a rather flirty manner.

See her post below:

Instagram users react

@Kgabangmashiane wrote:

“I'm not feeling well Doctor❤️.”

@ericektrust said:

"I want to be sick and I'll need this doctor."

@Crazyxpoeticd said:

“You are very beautiful❤️.”

@mpho.ramanaledi responded:

“Yes Doc.”

trainertroy1 remarked:

“Sending love Sunday. Receive and feel it.”

@i_am_jimmy_the_piper asked:

“Heartache ingiyenzani dokotela must I consult?”

@linda_lpeal

Think I need a medical attention.

Beautiful lady called Queen Candida gets social media abuzz in new video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a curvy young lady called Queen Candida showed off her beauty on TikTok and many could not get enough of her.

The young lady was seen displaying herself in a video that later went viral on the popular platform.

Social media users could not help but to compare her to Kelly, another beautiful young lady who has gone viral recently.

Fans struggle to choose between Kelly and Queen Candida

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that fans were having a hard time choosing between Kelly and Queen Candida after they appeared in a side-by-side video.

The two ladies showed off their dancing skills and massive beauty in the videos which later went viral and turned heads online.

Some fans choose to stick to Kelly while others followed Queen Candid who is from Angola.

Source: Briefly.co.za