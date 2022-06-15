It was indeed a phenomenal moment for this young oyinbo man who watched his sick parrot walk on his feet for the very first time

The parrot had a birth defect and was unable to stand or walk properly but the caring doctor was determined to changed its fate

A video of the parrot walking for the first time got him so emotional and you can almost feel the excitement radiating through his face

A baby parrot which had a defect from birth, owes its life to a kind doctor, Yassin Elmahgoub, who took it upon himself to eliminate the defect.

The parrot was diagnosed with a chronic illness which prevented it from getting the energy required to walk or stand.

Yassin noticed the condition of the poor parrot and started making moves to correct the defect.

Sick parrot walks for the first time ever Photo Credit: Yassin Elmahgoub

Source: UGC

With the help of his team, Yassin began series of physiotherapy for the sick parrot. He also singlehandedly bottle fed the parrot and made sure it was properly taken care of.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sick parrot walks for the first time

It was all joy for Yassin when his efforts finally paid off after weeks of carrying out intensive procedures on the sick parrot.

Holding the parrot with his heart in his hands, Yassin placed it on a table and waited for the miracle to happen and yes! it happened.

The joy on Yassin's face when he saw the parrot walk for the first time was truly a sight to behold.

Yassin in the heartwarming video jumped up happily and was almost moved to tears.

Sharing the video via his tiktok page, Yassin said:

"We rescued this baby parrot with birth defect. He couldn't stand or walk. I bottle fed him and started his treatment. It took days and hours of support and physiotherapy but our team could do it. Today we get to see him walk for the first time."

Social media users applaud Yassin

Reacting, @logyy_1 said:

"U literally have the purest soul ever keep sprinkling kindness everywhere u go."

@shahddrizkk noted:

"Ur reaction when he started walking!!"

@noureldin_attia:

"You’re such a pure human!!"

@ahmedyasser.x remarked:

"Your reaction is priceless♥️"

@mariamelharaky reacted:

"I’m not crying you’re crying."

Man weeps in video over horrifying treatment by wife after he fell sick despite taking care of stepdaughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man has recounted the horrifying treatment his ex-wife and daughter meted out to him after their marriage hit the rocks.

In an interview, the man broke down in tears while recounting that he now sleeps on their floor after his former wife came for his bed.

He also disclosed that she sent someone to take back a cloth she gifted him after her father passed on.

Source: Legit.ng