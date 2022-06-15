A young lady could not hold back her tears of excitement after receiving gifts from a kind-hearted man who approached her

The homeless lady recounted her heartwrenching ordeal while revealing that she has not had a good meal in a very long time

The good Samaritan blessed her with good food, a mobile phone and a whooping sum of $500 (N207,565) to take care of herself

A beautiful lady, Lashawn, who has been homeless for over 40 years recently got emotional after a kind man put a smile on her face.

According to Isaiah Garza who shared the video via his Instagram page, the lady had appealed to him to take her off the streets.

Homeless woman receives good food Photo Credit: Isaiah Garza

Source: Instagram

In the video he shared, the lady was heard saying that she hasn't had a very good meal in a long time.

Isaiah was touched by her ordeal and decided to surprise her with good food, a phone and a cash gift of N207k.

Sharing the video via Instagram, Isaiah said:

"This is Lashawn. I kind of lost it when she called out for her Mom when I handed her $500. She's been homeless for over 40 years & asked me to help her finally get off the streets.

Last week I brought her favorite food to her & surprised her with some other gifts. She told me all she needs is someone to actually support/believe in her. After being homeless for so long she told me she feels broken.

Most people in these situations just need someone to show them some love & just care. I'm going to be working on helping her get into a home these upcoming weeks/months! Stay tuned for her gofund coming soon"

Isaiah receives blessings over his kind gesture

Ardine Nada said:

"Awww God bless you for putting a smile on her face."

Sara Diave noted:

"This is heartwarming. God bless you Isaiah."

Smith Ordis wrote:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

Adeea Gomez added:

"I can't get over the happiness she feels. This is such a good act Isaiah."

Dark Haven Chops remarked:

"Wow. Excellent. God bless the giver."

Source: Legit.ng