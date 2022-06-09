The Oniba of Iba Ekun, Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Adesina Sulaimon Raji has got many talking following his showcase at a recent outing

The Lagos king popularly known as Jafo Authority stepped out in grand style while rocking big gold chains on his neck and wrists

Oba Adesina Sulaimon Raji took over from his predecessor Oba Goriola Yishau Oseni who joined his ancestors after a 45-year reign

First-class Lagos monarch Oniba of Iba Ekun, Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Adesina Sulaimon Raji popularly known as Jafo Authority is in the news for the accessories he wore to an occasion.

The Oba who took over from predecessor Oba Goriola Yishau Oseni who passed away on the 25th of May 2020 was spotted rocking big gold chains on his neck and wrists.

The Oniba of Iba danced to a local song. Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @bcrworldwide on Instagram, the Oba's neck was so long that it got to his navel level.

Flanked by supposed aides in white attires, he danced to local music, carrying himself well in the big chains.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His graceful showcase thrilled people at the event as they praised him.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the event he had graced in the video as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@jacky_rich2021 said:

''Our traditional institution is really in trouble.''

@holarscollection said:

"Oni ba ekun…my landlord for school then."

@raw9jahblogger said:

"Oba Yahoo,,,, oba aza sure die."

@iambenoski said:

"Oni-oba of iba land HRM jafo swag king."

@disrespect_the_gram_xxl said:

"Lmao .. Awon alele ile wa don wise… na Gold ikeji orisa dey demand now no be beads."

Oba Elegushi and flashy Pastor Tobi grace Wizkid's London concert in Rolls Royce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oba Elegushi along with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega had stormed Wizkid's London concert in a white Rolls Royce.

The king was spotted in the company of a controversial man of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who also showed up to have fun at the concert.

A video that made the rounds online captured the two looking all dripped out in designer outfits as they prepared to head to the O2 Arena.

The pastor happily showed off two different white Rolls Royce they would be riding in while noting that some of his other expensive rides would also be brought along.

Source: Legit.ng