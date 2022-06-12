A young Nigerian student, Daniel Gbenda has proudly taken to social media to show off his farm work

Daniel who is a law student said it has been his preoccupation since the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

The Benue varsity undergraduate stated that though he is not financially buoyant, he had always fancied farming

Daniel Gbenda, a Nigerian undergraduate has proudly flaunted the work that he has been occupied with since ASUU went on strike - farming.

The Benue indigene shared on Twitter a video of him making beds for planting with a hoe on a piece of land.

Daniel said he was born in the land. Photo Credit: @danielgbenda

The law student stated that he had actually considered going into farming long before President Buhari urged youths to venture into it.

Daniel admitted that though he is not rich, but takes great pride in what he does. He wrote:

"I'm not rich, I was born in the land long before Buhari said we have to go back to the land.

"I am super proud of what I do, have been back home since ASUU strike farming.

"Retweet and encourage me!"

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@ManpadyK said:

"While you are at this.. pls find time to arm urself with ur pvc. Your labour shall not be in vain. Amen."

@michaelstwt93 said:

"Memories. Love making them mounds back in the day. God will bless your efforts."

@YourYouthNiger1 said:

"May Herdsmen not happen to us come 2023. Both the herdsmen and the one who put the current herdsmen in power."

@Mz_visualz said:

"This is exactly how I was raised and it’s something I love doing because it’s part of what made me the better person I am becoming."

