A young man's localised rap cover for Wizkid's song Essence featuring Tems has caused an uproar on the net

The entertainer identified as Jeez dropped bars in English and Yoruba as he gave his own version of the hit song

While many persons drummed support for him, Wizkid's fans popularly known as FC's weren't having it

Jeez, a young Nigerian has become an internet sensation after his rap cover for Wizkid's hit song Essence which featured Tems went viral.

The young lad whose Twitter bio says he is an upcoming artist and an entertainer had shared the clip on his handle, tagging the singers of the song Tems and Wizkid for inspiring him.

The lad's rap was a mix of English and Yoruba. Photo Credit: @Deemanmusic, Instagram/@wizkidayo

In an emotional manner, the lad switched from Yoruba to English as he flowed with the beats of the song.

His rap cover centered on a lady and then had parts where he advised people against living fake life.

Jeez seemed to think he was killing it as he closed his eyes at some point in the video as if feeling his rendition.

Watch the rap cover in the video below:

Social media reactions

Wizkid FC's and netizens had things to say about the boy's performance.

@_skhigh001_ said:

"Grammy all the way , all of una fav no do pass this , u choke bruh , ride on world star."

@jeffjeychris said:

"This boy's associates are w*cked. They cannot even give him little advice."

@ayojr05 said:

"Friends can deceive people for this life ehnn.. if not why the person wey record am nor tell am ."

@kennytom said:

"Studio background like passport background. Those lyrics are crazy dam*n!!.... See Rough talent."

@apostle_kasali said:

"Na gbogbonise dem suppose use for this guy and make dem dey rub him face with aboniki."

