A Nigerian man recently went 'gaga' after being deprived of sweet party jollof rice at his friend's birthday party

The young man quickly created a scene and disrupted the party after he was told that jollof rice ha d finished

d The video has caused a frenzy on social media as Nigerians share their hilarious experiences after attending parties

A Nigerian man could not hold his anger after attending his friend's party and was later told that jollof rice has finished.

Apparently, he was busy spraying money on the celebrant not knowing that food was already being shared to guests.

After spraying the money he had, he requested for his own food and was told that the jollof rice has finished.

Man goes crazy after getting deprived of jollof rice at a party Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

This provoked the young man who immediately created a scene and caused everyone to focus on him.

In the video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, he was heard lamenting bitterly over the fact that he was deprived of food despite spraying money on the celebrant.

Some guests tried to calm him down but his anger got the better part of him as he later stormed out of the party shouting at the top of his voice.

Nigerians react to the video

Reacting to the video, some Nigerians shared their experiences.

Thelma Odie said:

"Naso I nearly fight one woman for church because of rice. This woman talk say I don collect before. I wan mad."

Agreety Okon wrote:

"Nobody dey ever big pass party jollof ooo. It hits differently. "

Somadina Praise remarked:

"Oga go and collect all the money you sprayed ooo. Them no deserve am. Me sef go craze if na me."

Jonas Odinaka noted:

"Omo this thing dey pain ooooo. E don do me before and I nearly beat person."

Solomon Dimpka added:

"This reminds me of my friend's graduation party. I serve food finish forget to keep for myself. I cry tire."

Source: Legit.ng