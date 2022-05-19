A 23-year-old lady, Destiny, has stirred massive reactions online after sharing highlights of her academic achievements

The smart lady revealed that she now has two degrees after completing her masters degree program at Clark Alanta university with GPA of 3.95

Social media users have showered accolades on the intelligent lady for putting efforts in her academics and getting two degrees at a young age

A smart 23-year-old lady has received praises from social media users after revealing her academic achievements.

The lady identified as Destiny W. on LinkedIn, said she currently has two degrees following the completion of her masters degree program at Clark Atlanta university, United States.

Destiny went further to reiterate the fact that although she is only 23, she has been able to achieve so much regardless.

23-year-old lady bags two degrees Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Destiny W.

Source: UGC

Social media users applaud Destiny

Her post on LinkedIn has stirred massive reactions from people who applauded her over her successes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Jonathan Cauthen said:

"Congratulations and keep on your grind, you are amazing!!"

Leroy Francis stated:

"How about migrating to Canada. Canada is looking for people just like you. Francis immigration can assist you."

Benjamin Brown added:

"Outstanding Clark graduate. The Atlanta University Complex has always been in my heart. As an undergraduate and National Coordinator of the Black Science Students Organization back when, encouraging students towards Medicine and other sciences, Clark was one of our strongest Chapters...Excellence is encouraged."

Andre Leonard noted:

"Congratulations And Continue To Soar And Follow Your Dreams.."

Chuks Benson said:

"This is such a great achievement. You must have really out so much effort to come this far. Do not relent. More goals to achieve. Bless."

Lady gets emotional as she graduates from California university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful black lady, Aliyah Thomas, is so full of joy after achieving another milestone in her educational career.

Sharing her achievement via LinkedIn, the smart lady revealed that she graduate from the University of Southern California USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Speaking further, she reiterated the fact that she is just a black girl who grew up in south central watching her dreams unfold.

Source: Legit.ng