A man tried his hand at pulling a Tinder Swindler move on a young woman who was having none of it

Twitter user @norman_nelufule shared screenshots of the conversation to create awareness of the situation

Social media users had a good laugh at the man’s failure and applauded the woman for not falling for it

After the Tinder Swindler took the globe by surprise and shock, it seems like others feel they have the skills to pull off the same acts of skullduggery.

A South African man recently tried to get R23k (N615k) out of a woman whom he had met just days prior.

Twitter user @norman_nelufule wanted to make women aware of a love scam and his post left many laughing.

Woman read through the scam

Luckily this woman was not that love-struck and saw through the looming scam before she lost her money.

Twitter user @norman_nelufule shared screenshots of a conversation between the man and woman who had met mere days before the situation went down.

The man asked the woman to lend him the money to fix his car as he apparently needed it urgently for work.

After showing little interest in the man’s situation, the smart lady made it clear that she was not giving him a cent. The man tried his best but couldn't get through to her.

“Ladies be careful of love scams,” read the caption to the screenshots.

Social media reactions

Netizens could not believe the man had the guts to ask a woman whom he had just met for over N355k.

They opined that even if his situation was legit, he should have sought help from a family member or someone he was close to, not a lady he just met and was trying to form a romantic relationship with.

@es_vie_:

“I knew this lady was not going to fall for this nonsense by the lack of emojis and short replies. He knew this one is not having it when she said "Talk about what?"

@RudzaFulfilled:

“The worst is that he only met her in class a few days ago, I have never laughed so hard. She is traumatized.”

@BlazerSkyy:

“A thermostat is supposed to regulate hot coolant! How is it damaged by a burst water pipe? This girl is smart she could smell the scam.”

Lady shares a chat with a man who tried to scam her of N10m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had exposed chats of a scammer who tried to dupe her of N10m.

She shared screenshots of her Instagram conversation with the scammer. According to the young lady, the scammer, who is a Nigerian, opened a fake Instagram account and posed as a white man.

The scammer who adopted the name Mark Wilson asked @MeetHajaar to invest in his business after claiming he was into selling of laptops, phones, clothes and shoes.

