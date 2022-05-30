After taking the plunge to push his academic limits, Edwin Hlangwani recently graduated with his Master’s degree

Not only did he pass cu * m laude, but the biotechnology PhD candidate also boasts an illustrious list of achievements

* He proudly shared it with his online friends, who flocked in on the post to wish him well on doing so well for himself

A young man took to social media to share his pride with his fellow online friends, upon bagging his Master’s Degree recently.

Edwin Hlangwani graduated cu*m laude and shared an image of himself looking smart in his formal wear and academic attire along with a caption that detailed some of his impressive milestones in academia.

Master’s graduate Edwin Hlangwani has made great strides at different academic intuitions over the years. Image: Edwin Hlangwani/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

I will not forget

He has published peer-reviewed journal articles, academic book chapters, non-academic books, and essays.

Edwin has also completed three online courses from Harvard X, the University of Colorado Boulder, and the University of Johannesburg.

The Biotechnology PhD candidate has professional membership in the Golden Key Society, Institute of Food Technologists and UJ-DFC Council of Societies as well as received an international award nomination.

“I really put my ideals to the test and I’m extremely proud of how far I’ve come. It’s been nothing but a thrill. Of course, none of this would have been possible without the support of family, friends, and colleagues.

"I cannot and will not forget the infrastructural and financial support of the University of Johannesburg and The National Research Foundation of South Africa (NRF),” said a proud Edwin.

Impressed and inspired South African netizens flooded the LinkedIn post with congratulatory messages:

Sharon Msiza commented:

“Now this is inspiring. Well done Edwin Hlangwani.”

Simphiwe Madlanga said:

“#Kudos to you. This is so inspiring to read...especially the ethos of pushing yourself and exploring how far you can go, or indeed how much lies within you that's waiting to be unearthed and brought to light. I wish you all of the very best in future endeavours; and please continue to shine your light for others to find their way - that they too can be brave enough to bring out the best in themselves.”

Lerato Mpye (MSc., Ph.D) wrote:

“Congratulations Edwin. This is impressive. I feel honoured to have had the opportunity to impart some of my knowledge to you as your lecturer. I am very proud of you Ed.”

