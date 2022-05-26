A baby took to the dance floor recently to take part in the viral Buga dance challenge made good by Kizz Daniel and her outing was good

The little girl who has incredible confidence jumped on the Buga train without any form of fear or shyness as she did justice to it

The video has found its way to Tiktok where it is currently melting hearts and where her fans are asking that she be added to the long list of Buga winners

The list of Buga winners may have to get longer because another baby girl has been seen in a viral video performing wonders with her legs.

The baby who danced to Buga by Kizz Daniel inside a room did so well that her growing Tiktok fans are asking that she should be added as a winner.

The hugely talented girl showed off powerful confidence as she danced to Buga by Kizz Daniel. Photo credit: @lawaliyabodeafola.

She can dance for Africa

The little one has been hailed by many Tiktok users who have seen her amazing performance.

One thing that readily attracts fans to the video is the girl's confidence. Not once did she display any form of shyness or fear.

People who have seen the nice video agree readily that the girl is a natural dancer. She even used her fingers to make cool gestures as she danced.

There was no doubt at all that the girl is good and she clearly understood the dancing assignment at hand and carried it out well with her feet.

The amazing video was shared on Tiktok by @lawaliyabodeafola.

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react

@user5426075530134 said:

"Wow beautiful princess you won. Love you kid."

@user4768847885729 reacted:

"Love you little baby."

@AderonkeHassan reacted:

"keep it up my baby. I love it when a baby like u can rock it."

NYSC lady dances Buga by Kizz Daniel inside market

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an NYSC lady took to the market to do her own Buga dance challenge.

The lady did her dance so well that she was joined by traders who could not resist.

Of particular interest was a smoked fish seller who moved her body to the song as she attended to her customers.

