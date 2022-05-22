An 18-year-old boy in a technical high school in Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana has built a car from scratch

In a video, the innovative teen drives the car to demonstrate that it functions without any challenge

The video, published on the YouTube channel of M48 TV, has gained loads of reactions, with some people complimenting him

One 18-year-old boy in a technical high school in Tarkwa in the Western Region has built a car that uses fuel from scratch.

In a video published on YouTube by M48 TV, seen by Legit.ng, the teenager revealed that it took him eight months to build the vehicle.

Photos of a boy who built a car and images of the vehicle. Source: M48 TV

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The innovative teen named the whip Never Give Up as he faced several challenges but triumphed over them to achieve his goal.

One highlight in the video is when he drives the whip to demonstrate that it functions without any problems.

The teen stunned many with his innovation, which has gained reactions from netizens under the YouTube video.

Watch the video below:

YouTube users react

Appiagyei Samuel said:

''Wow, that's great of a talented young boy. He needs help.''

Samuel Baffoe commented:

''My hoodoo, Aboso to the world.''

Lieutenant colonel commented:

''Are we serious-minded people? Why applaud mediocrity? 1. What is the name of the supposed car? 2. What's the engine number? 3. What's the chassis number? 4. Is it a registered vehicle? 5. If not, why is it on the road? 6. Do we know the danger it poses to other drivers? 7. Why is the police vehicle there watching as he flouts the law governing such moves? Ghana is in trouble.''

Sir Blay replied Lieutenant colonel:

''Stop fooling yourself, wherefrom all this preposterous behavior of yours? Have you ever tried to do something for yourself before?''

Lieutenant colonel responded:

''Sir Blay, the white man doesn't encourage lawlessness. Are you saying anyone at all with any iota of ingenuity must be allowed to do what he or she likes? In all the nations that have advanced in technology, they started from somewhere with rules and regulations as their guiding principles.

''This is what you have to Know. You just don't applaud someone who has fixed parts together and say he has manufactured a vehicle. Put on your thinking cap, please.''

Man uses wood to build Rolls Royce car for his son

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man used ordinary wood to build a nice Rolls Royce Boat Tail for his son.

The young boy asked his dad to make him something like that and the man set out and achieved the feat within 56 days.

When he finished building, he took his son out for a test drive and it was all so amazing to see.

Source: Legit.ng