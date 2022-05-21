A little kid took to the dance floor to express himself after picking Zazu Zeh by Portable as his favourite song

It was a wonderful scene because he was able to pull fast leg moves and hold his audience completely spellbound

The video capturing the boy's wonderful performance has melted many hearts on Instagram where it was shared

A little boy who is clearly a talented dancer picked Zazu Zeh by Portable and did justice to it with his little but fast legs.

It was as if he has been waiting all along for a chance to show off his cute skills and when he finally got one he did not disappoint.

The boy finished the song in style. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent



My name is Mustapha

The MC of the event at which the boy danced asked him which song he would like to busy his legs with, he promptly said it's Zazu Zeh.

The boy whose name is Mustapha has attracted so much attention to himself on social media after the video was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1 and reposted by @mufasatundeednut.

Many admirers have said the boy is good and that the fact he knew the song proves that Portable is a street name.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@iamnaniboi said:

"All these Djs wey go increase d tempo of person song so tey artiste no go sabi imm song again."

@bigklef commented:

"Him himself na ZEH nation member."

@thescarletgomez reacted:

"His cute short legs won't let him follo the pace."

@manlikewinner said:

"E nor go with the beat cos the dj no won get sense. Tempo too fast na."

@cokeboih6587 commented:

"Trenches I love...na money just spoil trenches if not na dia life sweet."

@dunnimamiyo

"Na my junior brother be this. E too dey rush when it comes to dancing. Nothing dey follow beat. Beat Dey Lagos, dancer don reach Kano."

