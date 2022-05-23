A Kenyan woman popularly known as Njeri Wa Uji moved many Kenyans after she built her father a new house

Njeri said her father was living in a shanty made of timber and through her porridge-vending business, she was able to gift him a new permanent house

The porridge vendor is now trusting God to also help her build her own place after honouring her father

A determined woman who works as a porridge vendor has left many netizens inspired after building her father a beautiful permanent home in Murang'a, Kenya.

The woman, popularly known as Njeri Wa Uji, officially handed over the lovely home to her dad on Friday, May 20, in a colourful house-warming party attended by her close friends and family.

Njeri and her dad. Njeri built him a house in Murang'a. Photo: Njeri Wa Uji.

Source: UGC

During the event, Njeri narrated how she decided to move her dad from the shanty he had been living in for many years and through her porridge-vending business, she raised money to build and furnish the new house.

"There is no one I can say helped me build even a section of this house. God has helped me and through selling porridge, I built the house for my dad," she told her guests during the housewarming party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"As I grew up, I came to understand that parents also face challenges. My dad is here and I love him so much and I would never blame a parent for anything," she added.

Njeri's tough childhood

When a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko's Racheal Nyaguthie reached out to her, the young woman narrated how she had a tough childhood, especially after the loss of her mother at the tender age of 10.

As the oldest child in a family of five, she had to balance fending for her siblings and herself while also going to school.

"I started selling tea after the death of my mother. I would hustle so much because I was the breadwinner. It was around this time that my dad became an alcoholic," she recounted.

Life would get so difficult in the years that followed as she tried living with relatives and also children's homes but she and her four siblings did not get the security of a home.

"After Form Four I even went to work on a construction site in order to survive," she said.

There is a period in her life she lived in Kibera slums and she said she would see her dad wasted and suffering and it would break her heart.

"I would see him in Kibera but I did not have the capability to help him. I would pray to God to help me be a blessing to my family," Njeri said.

Njeri did her dad the honour of gifting him a new home despite her not having her own land or house but she trusts God that she will also achieve such milestones.

"If my porridge business can do this, I know God will also help me in my endevours," she said.

Physically challenged lady rejected by her dad builds mum a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged lady who was rejected by her dad because she was born with backward feet had built her mum a house

According to Afrimax who did a documentary on the lady's life, Devotha's condition made her a subject of ridicule and rejection by people.

Her dad eventually joined the 'rejection wagon' and abandoned Devotha with the mum to start a new family elsewhere.

Thanks to a village priest, she got enrolled in a technical school where she acquired knowledge in construction and set her mind to building her mum a house - as they actually had no place of their own.

Source: Legit.ng