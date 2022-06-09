A 25-year-old lady, Brie Duval landed was placed on life support after she fell from a rooftop bar in a freak accident and landed head first

The young lady unfortunately broke her bones, suffered two brain bleeds and eventually went into a coma after being taken to a hospital

Months after regaining consciousness, she decided to reach out to her fiancé, only to discover that he ghosted her

A beautiful 25-year-old woman identified as Brie Duval has narrated her heartbreaking experience after waking up from a coma.

The young lady who hails from Perth, Australia, was living in Canada when she fell from a rooftop bar and hit her head on a pavement.

According to Dailymail, she was rushed to a hospital and placed on life support. Upon examination, the doctors told her parents that she broke her bones, had a spine injury, two brain bleeds, fractured ribs and also had broken teeth.

She was abandoned by her fiance Photo Credit: Dailymail

Due to her bad condition, doctors gave her just a 10 per cent chance of survival, and she was placed in an induced coma in intensive care to try and save her life.

Few months later, she woke up from the coma - but suffered from amnesia and didn't remember that she had a fiance who she'd been with for four years for another two months.

Her fiance abandoned her

Fortunately, about five months later, she remembered her fiance and tried to reach out to him, only to discover he'd ghosted her and moved on with another woman. He never visited her at the hospital.

She said:

"The only contact I did get was from his new girlfriend. She sent me a message saying she was insecure and made him block me on everything. Go figure. I was still in hospital.

"After four years, I was incredibly surprised. We were best friends, for years. I never thought in a million years this would happen. Especially at such an awful time in my life. I thought he was my soul mate, but I thought wrong."

