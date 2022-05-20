Jack Sweeney who became famous for posting the whereabouts of Elon Musk's private jet on Twitter says he has tracked down Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's plane

The US teen started posting automated updates of Musk's jet on Twitter in 2020 and has garnered close to 470 , 000 followers, Sweeney uses publicly available flight data to automate Twitter accounts

, Sweeny's latest account is called @ZuccJet and says he has found Zuckerberg’s jet N68885 , the automated account posted on May 18

, In the past, Musk has offered the IT student a Tesla worth over R1.6 million (N41,957,984) and R80 000 (N2,098,115.44) cash to stop posting updates of the billionaires jet

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the latest billionaire to have his private plane tracked and its whereabouts posted online by a US teenager Jack Sweeney.

The student is enrolled at the University of Central Florida and has become well known on Twitter for posting the flight trajectories of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft's Bill Gates and more recently Russian oligarchs.

Jack Sweeney operates an account that posts updates on Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg's Plane.

Teenager tracking Zuckerberg's plane

On Wednesday, May 18, Sweeney posted a photograph of Zuckerberg's plane from his personal account, Business Insider reports.

The 19-year-old confirmed this week a new jet was closely linked to the Facebook CEO after Sweeney tweeted on April 12 that a particular plane wasn't Mark's anymore, according to the New York Post. Zuckerberg has an estimated net worth of over $70 billion (N29,058,400,000,000).

The automated account @ZuccJet that updates with locations of where the jet has landed or taken off from has just over 7000 followers. The @ElonJet account is by far the most popular with 467,100 followers.

In the past Musk has offered the IT student a Tesla worth over R1.6 million (N41,957,984) and R80,000 (N2,098,115.44) cash to stop posting updates as the South African-born tech mogul cited privacy issues.

Sweeney tracks the private planes by using flight data available to the public and thus is not in breach of any laws.

Mark Zuckerberg rising to the top

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after almost two months of losing his position among the world’s wealthiest people, Meta CEO and Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg is making his way back to the top.

The shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger went up more than 17 per cent on Thursday, April 28, 2022, earning Zuckerberg $11 billion (N4,566,320,000,000) in one day and boosting his fortune by $11.5 billion (N4,773,880,000,000).

Even though Meta could not meet Wall Street predictions for the first quarter, posting its slowest revenue growth in years, investors were happy about the company’s turnaround.

