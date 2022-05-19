A talented barber took one of his customers on a roller coaster and transformed his look after attaching artificial hair to his head

It was as if the barber did magic because the man's hair became fuller and the hairline became better defined after the artistic touch

The short video has generated furor on the internet with many appreciating the barber for his touch of professionalism on the man's hair

An artistic hair transformation offer to a client by a barber is currently generating heavy uproar on Instagram.

The talented barber did what many people may like to call a magic when he carefully attached an artificial hair on the client on head.

The man's hair make-over has wowed many online. Photo credit: @meddexx

Source: Instagram

Wonderful result

The result of his work was amazing as he redefined the man's face and his hairline became fuller and well-defined.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video captureing the whole process has gone viral on the internet after it was reshared by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@thismarkhenry commented:

"E still enter inside....Barbers wety unah dey find inside always. Barbers bald."

@bouquiunstoppable said:

"Tobaya you will say woman na scam."

@y.nisholar reacted:

"Apari na still apari."

@endylight1 said:

"I would have tagged but they will insult me ooooooo. Men too like fashion abeg, Las las all of us they do makeup."

@nakaayijoanitah8 commented:

"Am not going to tag anyone for the sake of keeping frienship."

@ayewumistephen reacted:

"No go beach oooh!"

@tehmi_welth commented:

"U go fit swim ??? Like dis!!! Or wind no fit carry am."

Homeless man gets nice hair transformation

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a homeless man was picked from the street by Osita Popcorn and given a remarkable transformation.

The man who is mentally challenged was taken to a barber who gave him a nice haircut. Immediately after the haircut, his face changed remarkably as he wore a wonderful smile.

The man who had a copy of the Holy Bible with him was also taken to the market where nice clothes were purchased for him.

Thereafter, he was given proper food and he ate to his safisfaction. Many who saw the video said it made them emotional.

Source: Legit.ng