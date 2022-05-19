One of the students pursuing medicine at Jimma University in Ethiopia is a 69-year-old father of 11 kids

Tadesse Ghichile went back to school at an advanced age to fulfill a desire he always had since dropping out at an early age when his parents died

He, somehow, manages to do farming, work at a café, and dedicate time to studying medicine at one of the country's biggest universities

An old adage says 'education has no limit' and no one has represented that better than an Ethiopian father of 11 who enrolled at a university at the age of 69.

Tadesse Ghichile was not only praised but also became a social media sensation in his country when he made the bold move.

Even with the burden of provision, the determined family man somehow managed to study and excel in the national university entrance exam.

Tadesse somehow manages to juggle studies, family, and hustling to make ends meet. Photo: Nile Post.

Lost parents at a tender age

The Nile Post reports that Tadesse was orphaned at a young age and was unable to continue with his formal education after middle school.

He managed to rejoin in adulthood and is currently a student at Jimma University in western Ethiopia where he is looking to graduate with a medical degree.

To fend for himself as well as raise his fees, Tadesse does small-scale farming as well as works at a café in his village.

Has eyes set on the prize

Tadesse went back to formal school 10 years ago, picking up from where he had dropped out in the eighth grade after he lost his parents.

Even with the setback, the urge to go back to school never left him, only that it took longer because he ended up starting a family and had to shelve the dream for a while.

The good thing about it is that the moment he set his foot back in school, he was determined not to be sidetracked again.

He currently boasts a place in one of Ethiopia's biggest universities and looks forward to better fortunes ahead.

