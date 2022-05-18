A lady identified as Mela Lawson has narrated how she was offered a job despite rocking cornrows hairstyle to the interview

A beautiful lady identified as Mela Lawson has narrated how she rocked cornrows to an interview and got the job.

Mela shared her experience via LinkedIn while recounting how she was scheduled for an interview the same day she was supposed to get her hair braided.

She said she had no choice at the time because she was already booked to braid her hair and she couldn't make any other style.

Lady rocks cornrows hairstyle to a job interview Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Mela Lawson

Mela's family members express dissatisfaction over her cornrow hairstyle

She went on to reveal how her family members felt so uncomfortable about having an interview while wearing cornrows.

Her hair stylist was also displeased that she chose to make such hairstyle for an interview.

Mela was offered the job

Surprisingly, Mela was offered the job despite all the fuss and anxiety over her hairstyle.

The excited woman revealed that getting the job boosted her self confidence and made her feel more comfortable being herself.

"The first interviewer did not seem to notice and the second did not have her camera on. I got the job."

"That did WONDERS for my self-esteem as a human (not necessarily as a professional) and helped to begin undoing this limiting belief that natural Black hair styles are “unprofessional.”

"While that may be true at some companies, it is not true for ME and I must show up as the person I actually am", Mela said.

