Two men who are best of friends have sent social media into a frenzy following their Dubai trip together

Their trip came to the public space after one of them identified as Toluwase Opara revealed that he was surprised with a Dubai trip by his best friend

The duo captured their preparations, trip and return from Dubai in an over 27-minute video shared on YouTube

Pictures from a Dubai trip involving two Nigerians who are besties have stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Toluwase Opara, one of the two men, had taken to Twitter to share excitedly the pictures, stating that his best friend surprised him with the trip which is an all-expense paid one.

Toluwase also attached a YouTube video that captured their preparations for the trip; how they boarded the aeroplane and their time in the United Arab Emirates.

It also showed the moment they left Dubai and arrived in Nigeria.

In the choice travel destination Dubai, the men jet skied, did boat trips and other fun activities.

They however didn't specify how many days was spent in Dubai but from the video, it was way over 3 days.

@iAmRaychellle said:

"Don’t tag me cos I’m not your best friend. When I have best friend, I will shock you people."

@Munir__Fareed said:

"My best friend surprises me with the chat of the girl I like sending him love messages while ALI is taking his friends to Dubai... Okay."

@MetalMena7 said:

"People dey marry best friend everyday for this app na..why are you guys surprised?"

@AbubakarDadum said:

"Chaiii.... God when... Kamal, masi, waleed, Gent...sey U dey see how friends treat each other..."

@IG_mcelvisjcfrn said:

"If na girl and girl now u won’t say this this could be a harmless trip."

