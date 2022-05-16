A Tanzanian woman who weighs a whopping 140kg has said she is ready to marry if she finds love and if she finds a man who can pay her bride price

The woman identified as Eva Mariam is currently disabled and only walks by crawling on all fours due to her small legs which can't support her weight

Mariam was not born that way but suffered malaria for one year at some point in her life and the disease rendered her unable to walk to date

A Tanzanian mother of four has narrated the story of how she became unable to walk at 40-years of age despite being born normal.

According to the story, the woman named Eva Mariam suffered malaria for one year when she was young and it affected her mobility adversely.

Evan Mariam said she was born normal. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

She is pushed in wheelbarrow

Due to the adverse effects of the malaria which she suffered, Mariam is currently unable to walk as she is pushed in a wheelbarow or truck.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She weighs 140kg when measured. She said her parents abandoned her due to the disability she suffered and she had to live with her grandmother.

She got married to two men

She later got married when she grew up, but her first husband abused her and she decided to pack her bags and leave the marriage.

Altogether, Mariam has four children, two for her first husband and another two with another man. However, two of the children are late.

I'm ready to marry if I find a man

Marriam intimated in the video that she is ready to marry again if she finds love and if she finds a man who is ready to pay her bride price of N35,000.

She is also desirous of owning her own house since the place she currently lives does not belong to her but was given to her by someone to look after.

Watch the video below:

Old couple seen in video showing love to each other

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two old couples were seen in a video showing love to each other.

The couple, aged 106 and 102 respectively met each other when they were kids but were stopped from getting married by their parents.

They would later find a way and reunite in life and have refused to leave each other since then.

Source: Legit.ng